'We all need to come together': Erie County leaders discuss response to opioid crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, Erie County leaders came together to discuss what they are doing to help combat the opioid crisis.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, there have been 111 confirmed opioid-related deaths so far this year in Erie County. That's not including the 98 suspected opioid-related deaths that haven't been confirmed yet.

On Wednesday, Erie County law enforcement was joined by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney to voice support for three new bills they say could make a difference. You can watch our story below. Erie County law enforcement voices support for new bills to help fight opioid epidemic

The Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale R. Burstein was joined by several other representatives from local organizations working to fight the opioid crisis. They talked about their efforts and faced some important questions about their strategies.

Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo asked some important questions about what's being done. She specifically questioned the committee about their $1 million media campaign.

"I see that they've spent $620,000 roughly to date. I am in ad marketing. That's what I do full-time. I just don't know that it's the most effective use of the money," Lorgio said. "I think again if we announced this plan in 2022 and it's 2024. Overdose deaths are through the roof and it's because the county dropped the ball."

Burstein said they are using that money for video, radio, print and social media ads.

"We're targeting specific populations as I mentioned that are at-risk groups," said Burstein. "We're not just yelling out to people that may not listen and may not be affected."

Lorigo also talked about bail reform which she believes has made the crisis tougher to battle.

"You just end up back on the streets and it's not the best situation for people," said Lorigo. "No matter what side of the aisle you're on putting people with addictions back on the streets, you're not going to have a good outcome."

The committee also talked about the growing population of people battling addiction.

"It's a multi-faceted community problem so I think we all need to get involved to be part of the solution," said Burstein. "Complaining about it is not good use of our time. We all need to come together and work in this problem together."

The Erie County Department of Health also provided the following information on the resources available:

