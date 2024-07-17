Erie County law enforcement voices support for new bills to help fight opioid epidemic

BUFFALO — The opioid crisis continues to claim lives in Erie County.
Last year more than 400 people in Erie County died of fatal overdoses. As of June, there have been at least 200 cases of confirmed and suspected fatal overdoses in the county.
Now, the community is calling for new approaches to fight the opioid epidemic.
On Wednesday, Erie County law enforcement was joined by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney to voice support for three new bills they say could make a difference.
- "Death by dealer" — makes selling drugs to someone who dies of an overdose manslaughter
- Classifying the powerful and deadly sedative Xylazine as a controlled substance in New York
- Allowing families of fatal overdose victims to qualify for crime victim assistance funds
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said his detectives see firsthand how dealers know they're dealing with death.
They wear masks and gloves, he said at a press conference Wednesday with Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane.
"So the drug dealer absolutely knew that the substance that he was mixing into the individual bags to then sell to the people addicted to drugs...the customers...was hazardous," said Garcia.
I met with Chris Harzynski, executive director of Creative Restorations, which works with people with substance use disorder, who said it's critical to do outreach.
"Flooding the streets just like a drug dealer would flood the streets with drugs, right? You have to flood it with overdose prevention supplies and recovery information," Harzynski said.
WATCH: Harzynski walks through how to test for fentanyl and xylazine
You can find more information on the resources available through Creative Restorations here.
The Erie County Department of Health also provided the following information on the resources available:
- Carry Narcan, and know how and when to use it. Text (716) 225-5473 to have Narcan and fentanyl test strips mailed to you for free.
- Never use alone. Have Narcan and a friend with you who is not using drugs, or contact a service like Never Use Alone (neverusealone.com)
- Test your drugs for fentanyl even if you think it is cocaine or another substance that is not an opioid. Free test strips available from the Erie County Department of Health. Call (716) 858-7695.
- Seek support. ECDOH has peer navigators and a family coordinator; call (716) 858-7695. The Buffalo & Erie County Addictions Hotline is available 24/7 with referrals for individuals and their families. Call (716) 831-7007.
- Seek treatment. Local hospital emergency departments can connect patients to immediate medication-assisted treatment. Ask for MATTERS Network.