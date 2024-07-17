Erie County law enforcement voices support for new bills to help fight opioid epidemic

BUFFALO — The opioid crisis continues to claim lives in Erie County.

Last year more than 400 people in Erie County died of fatal overdoses. As of June, there have been at least 200 cases of confirmed and suspected fatal overdoses in the county.

Now, the community is calling for new approaches to fight the opioid epidemic.

On Wednesday, Erie County law enforcement was joined by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney to voice support for three new bills they say could make a difference.



"Death by dealer" — makes selling drugs to someone who dies of an overdose manslaughter

Classifying the powerful and deadly sedative Xylazine as a controlled substance in New York

Allowing families of fatal overdose victims to qualify for crime victim assistance funds

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said his detectives see firsthand how dealers know they're dealing with death.

They wear masks and gloves, he said at a press conference Wednesday with Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane.

"So the drug dealer absolutely knew that the substance that he was mixing into the individual bags to then sell to the people addicted to drugs...the customers...was hazardous," said Garcia.

I met with Chris Harzynski, executive director of Creative Restorations, which works with people with substance use disorder, who said it's critical to do outreach.

"Flooding the streets just like a drug dealer would flood the streets with drugs, right? You have to flood it with overdose prevention supplies and recovery information," Harzynski said.

WATCH: Harzynski walks through how to test for fentanyl and xylazine Harzynski walks through how to test for fentanyl and xylazine

You can find more information on the resources available through Creative Restorations here.

The Erie County Department of Health also provided the following information on the resources available:

