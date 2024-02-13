'We all know what has to be done': GoBike report suggests changes for Lake Avenue

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the latest step toward change on Lake Avenue, a road where three several women have died trying to cross the street.

Here's a quick timeline:



April 2023: Sandra Burczynski killed crossing Lake Ave

July 2023: GoBike Buffalo conducts walk audit of the street

October 2023: Town of Hamburg reduces speed limit to 35mph

November 2023: Margie killed crossing Lake Ave

February 2024: 7 News obtains GoBike report

That report highlights changes that can be made throughout the Town of Hamburg and identifies Lake Ave as a concern.

GoBike Buffalo GoBike Buffalo's Hamburg Active Mobility Action Plan



The main takeaways are:



Sidewalks need improvement

The crosswalk currently in place is not working

More signage is needed

People do not feel safe

"So what do you do? Have to stay inside because you're scared to get hit," asked Patricia Grochmal, who lives at the Our Mother of Good Counsel Apartments on Lake Ave.

7 News Reporter Taylor Epps sat down with Randy Hoak, Hamburg Town Supervisor about the findings.

"I'm very happy with the plan that we have and it's gonna be very helpful in making the case to our partners at other levels of government to make improvements.">

He stressed that the town is taking leadership here by identifying what can be done, but this is a county road. We asked him why the town is taking the action.

"Because people are dying and we have to step up," said Hoak.

What now?

The Town of Hamburg got grant money from Erie County to do another study to find out what options they have to make Lake Ave safer.

That will start in March with a demonstration over the summer. After that, the town will need approvals and funding before construction.

We asked residents if they feel better knowing there's money available to fix things.

"Not really until something's done," said Charles Dublino.

What about Erie County?

Epps called Erie County DPW Commissioner William Geary.

Q: Who is responsible here to make a change on lake avenue?

A: First and foremost, a road study would be done by a traffic safety engineer that's certified and qualified in that measure, I'm not sure GoBike Buffalo is.

Q: What about adding a traffic light?

A: That's on the town because any illuminated traffic control device is owned and operated either by the state or the municipality.

Q: Will the county step in here?

A: From the county's aspect it's a functional roadway, we'll certainly go back and look. How we make that safer above and beyond what's out there with the crosswalk and rapid flashing beacon that the town installed, we really have to collaborate because in this case, those are pretty much the measures that would be taken.