Water conservation order remains in place for Mayville residents

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A water conservation order is in effect for water customers in the Village of Mayville until further notice because of low water levels.

The Chautauqua County Health Department says due to increased water usage and low water levels in well #4 officials are asking all customers to limit water usage by 50%.

The water conservation order will be in place until a treatment system is installed on Well #1 to filter out perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA). Officials say the treatment system is currently under construction and is expected to be operational by the end of July.

The following tips were offered for reducing usage:



Do not use any water outside of your home or business including filling swimming pools, washing cars, and watering lawns and gardens.

Limit washing clothes during this period or use a commercially available laundromat.

Use paper plates and disposable silverware to reduce washing dishes. Only run automatic dishwashers when completely full.

Use less water for baths and take shorter showers.

Do not let the water run unnecessarily such as while brushing teeth or shaving.

