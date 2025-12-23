BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local textile art center dedicated to empowering refugee and immigrant women recently received a special delivery: Buffalo Bills merchandise from the Water Buffalo Club’s "Gear for Good" campaign.

Muna Warasultana, who moved to Buffalo from Pakistan three years ago, says the donations made her feel even more connected to her new city.

"Go Bills. Every time there is a Bills game, I do a special prayers, and this year I’m praying for the Super Bowl," Muna shared.

WATCH: Water Buffalo Club’s 'Gear for Good' campaign supports individuals and families in need

Therese Forton-Barnes, the Poobah of the Water Buffalo Club and Buffalo Bills Fan of the Year 2025, said the initiative is about more than giving away shirts and hats.

"It just warms my heart knowing that we can put a smile on somebody’s face when they see a Buffalo Bills t-shirt, a hoodie that they otherwise wouldn’t have, and it just brings the team and the community even that closer together," she said.

The "Gear for Good" campaign collects gently used or new Buffalo Bills gear and distributes it to local charities, helping families celebrate the excitement of football while fostering a sense of community.

For Muna, the gesture was a reminder that Buffalo is more than just a city; it’s a place she can call home, a community she belongs to, and a team she cheers for.