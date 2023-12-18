Water bills for Buffalo homes increase nearly 10%

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The monthly usage rate fee for Buffalo Water customers increased nearly 10 percent. The rate hike was approved by the Buffalo Water Board and took effect Oct. 1.

The average rate increase for residential customers is $3.42 per month.

It's the city's first increase since 2019 and it comes on the heels of the city sewer fee increasing over 50 percent.

Oluwole 'OJ' McFoy, head of both sewer and water, told the 7 News I-Team rates were held flat throughout the pandemic to help residents through a tough period.

According to McFoy, this increase will allow Buffalo Water to address inflationary cost increases.

However, also approved were significant credits for lower income residents.

Low-income consumers are eligible for an $82 credit, a 37 percent increase from the credit in previous years. Very low income consumers are eligible for a $112 credit, a 24 percent increase.

Discounts are also available to senior customers.

Public assistance and an application for programs and grants to help lower water bills is available at getwaterwisebuffalo.org.

