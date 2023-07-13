Check your bill: Buffalo sewer rent increases over 50%

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City residents may have noticed a steep incline when they received their sewer bill this month.

That's because the burden on Buffalo taxpayers increased by nearly 8 million dollars in July — a 64 percent increase.

The Buffalo Sewer Authority board approved the increase in the 2023-24 budget during its April meeting.

When asked about the increase, General Manager of Buffalo Sewer Oluwole McFoy told 7 News, "the rates were held throughout the pandemic to help our residents through this tough period."

The new rate of $1.57 per $1000 of assessed value remains lower than the 2019-20 rate of $1.64 per $1000 of assessed value, according to McFoy.

Several taxpayers contacted 7 News expressing their frustration, saying they were left in the dark about the increase. According to its meeting minutes, notice was published by the authority in the Buffalo News three times.

However, for the first time, rents have been restructured to include low-income and senior discount programs, according to McFoy. Low-income residents can receive an annual discount on their sewer rent based on water use. Qualifying seniors are also eligible.

Low-income users are entitled to receive a credit not to exceed $15.00 per quarter, and very low income users are entitled to receive a credit not to exceed $22.50 per quarter. Income limits are based on Housing Urban Development (HUD) income limits.

Seniors who are eligible for the real estate property tax exemption are entitled to receive a credit not to exceed $26.50 per quarter.

Assistance is available at getwaterwisebuffalo.org