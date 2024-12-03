WATCH: Video shows tractor-trailer hit NYS Thruway Authority truck on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority is asking drivers to slow down and move over after a tractor-trailer hit an attenuator truck on the I-190 in Buffalo.

On Tuesday, the thruway authority shared dashcam video to its Facebook page, showing a tractor-trailer hitting an attenuator truck. The thruway authority said the driver didn't move over despite passing several signs warning of lane closures ahead.

"SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER. OUR LIVES ARE IN YOUR HANDS," said the New York State Thruway Authority on Facebook. "When you see flashing lights, work zone signs or reflective gear, SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER if safe. Lives depend on it."

The attenuator truck was guarding a maintenance crew on the highway. The thruway authority said no injuries were reported.

This comes one month after Thruway Maintenance Supervisor Stephen Ebling was hit and killed on the I-90.