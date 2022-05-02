Watch
WATCH: United States Coast Guard timelapse video shows progress saving USS The Sullivans

The U.S. Coast Guard has released timelapse video showing the progress dewatering operations have made in saving the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo's naval park.
uss the sullivans.jpg
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 10:39:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Coast Guard has released a timelapse video that shows the progress that has been made in saving the USS The Sullivans.

On Friday, for the first time since it began to partially sink on April 14, there was good news on the status of the decommissioned United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer. Officials said workers have plugged dozens of holes and are now confident that they can refloat it.

"We’re not going to take a victory lap, but we’re very pleased," Paul Marzello, the President and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park said Friday.

New video released by the United States Coast Guard on Friday, which you can watch above, shows the progress that has been made in the effort to drain the water and refloat it.

