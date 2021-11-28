WATCH: The 14th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved Western New York holiday tradition returned Saturday in Lancaster!

After it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 14th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade made its return and cruised through the Village of Lancaster Saturday.

7 Eyewitness News streamed the parade live, if you missed it, you can watch it above! AM Buffalo co-host and reporter Melanie Camp and 7 Eyewitness Sports reporter Jenna Callari hosted the parade's live stream.

Hosted by the Greater Lancaster Museum of Firefighting the parade features emergency vehicles from New York and Pennsylvania decorated with Christmas lights and more.

You can find more information here as 7 Eyewitness News anchor-reporter Pheben Kassahun spoke to organizers ahead of the parade.