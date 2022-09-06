Warsaw's Gates House Museum holds some timeless treasures

WARSAW, NY (WKBW-TV} — Five days a week you'll find her in this 200 year old house in Warsaw, NY. That's okay with George Almeter, because this is the Gates House museum and she is the curator.

It was about two decades ago that George started working with the Warsaw Historical Society and the museum. She says "I got in here and started discovering all this amazing history that Warsaw has."

One of the most important things that George hopes people take away from a visit to the museum is that Seth Gates, the man for whom the house is named was an early abolitionist. She says "He was only one of five abolitionist congressman in congress and he made a lot of people really angry."

The museum includes a great collection of Civil War memorabilia and exhibits covering the area's connection to the Woman's Suffrage Movement and Susan B. Anthony. George says about 98% of the museums important documents are now on an electronic data base and more easily accessible and protected from being lost.

George says the museum could always use more funds to operate because "It's very expensive" and more volunteers. The Gates House Museum is at 15 Perry Avenue in Warsaw. You can connect with them at their website.