BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wardynski's has been in business for more than 100 years. The company, which started as a Buffalo butcher shop, makes hot dogs, bologna, polish sausage and so much more. Now, the company is helping families feeling the pain of the ongoing government shutdown.

"[My grandfather] said you give until it hurts, and if it doesn't hurt, you haven't given enough," said Skip Wardynski, third-generation company owner.

Skip tells me employees brought up the idea of donating to families who rely on SNAP, but are now struggling.

"This is something you never thought would happen," said Wardynski.

WATCH: Wardynski's donates hot dogs to 1,000 families impacted by SNAP benefit cuts

Wardynski's donates hot dogs to 1,000 families impacted by SNAP benefit cuts

On Wednesday morning, FeedMore WNY picked up boxes of hot dogs, enough to feed 1,000 families. An anonymous bakery added buns to the donation.

Wardynski is hoping this encourages more to do the same.

"We're not challenging anybody, we're just bringing to light what we did," said Wardynski. "So if anybody is capable of doing the same thing, then we hope they would consider it."

With so much uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits, 7 News has compiled a list of food resources across Western New York for those impacted.