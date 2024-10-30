'Want the best for our little ones': Buffalo-based FoodNerd redefining what our kids eat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FoodNerd is a Buffalo-based food technology company on a mission to redefine what we feed our kids.

"We're the City of Good Neighbors and we just want the best for our little ones," said Sharon Cryan, the CEO, and Founder of FoodNerd, who was born and raised in Buffalo.

Established in 2019, FoodNerd spent several years working on patent-pending technology to produce its snacks before launching its first line of products in February called Mega Puffs.

"They're 100% of a child's daily recommended amount of fruits and vegetables in one pouch," said Cryan. "We formulated this to be a one-hit wonder, so one bag a day fills those nutritional gaps and really ensures they're getting optimal nutrition throughout their development."

Those options are expected to expand soon with FoodNerd recently receiving a big boost by being named one of the $1 million winners in the 2024 43 North competition. The award will allow FoodNerd to expand into a new 30,000-square-foot commercial manufacturing facility in February allowing the company to increase production.

"We have an incredible scientific team that is so passionate about formulating the most nutrient-dense products because our children deserve it," said Cryan.

You can purchase Mega Puffs online here and at a selection of boutique stores across Western New York.

FoodNerd products are expected to be in Lexington Co-op stores sometime soon.