'Walking to Remember': Ken Johnston commemorates Underground Railroad with 850-mile journey

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y (WKBW)— Philadelphia walking artist Ken Johnston is stepping into history one mile at a time.

On July 19, Johnston will begin the final stretch of his 850-mile walk to honor the Underground Railroad, setting out from Niagara Falls and heading to Owen Sound, Ontario, a city known as the northern terminus of the historic freedom route.

Since 2018, Johnston has walked thousands of miles across the eastern United States to trace Black Heritage trails and uncover the often-overlooked stories of African American resilience and migration.

His past journeys include treks from Alabama to Memphis, and Philadelphia to Niagara Falls, each rooted in a desire to explore what he calls the “Deep Power of memory.

“Tracing the footsteps of Harriet Tubman, it’s taken me through a lot of Underground Railroad communities, across New York State, Pennsylvania, well, across Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania al the way to the border of New York City,” Johnston said.

“I’ve been exploring these Underground Railroad communities, houses, museums all along this corridor.”

More than just a physical journey, Johnston’s walks are an invitation for people to connect with their family history and to reflect on the historic fight for freedom and civil rights.

“Some families lived on both sides of the border in this area for over 100 years,” Johnston explained.

“They may have been transnationals, they lived on one side, then moved to the other side when things weren’t safe for them, and then came back. That’s the story of the Underground Railroad here in Western New York. It’s really fascinating.”

His destination, Owen Sound, is home to a community of descendants who have celebrated Emancipation Day — marking the end of slavery in British colonies for more than 160 years. For Johnston, reaching the city is not just a symbolic endpoint, but a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of liberation and resistance.

“It’s a movement initiative,” he said. “And the goal is to explore the Deep Power of memory that Black Heritage trails offer.”

Johnston invites the public to join him for part of the walk on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30am, which is free and open to all.