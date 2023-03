BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host a special "Bunny Cares" sensory-friendly Easter Bunny visitation event on Sunday.

The event is being held in partnership with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks.

It will take place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the lower level near the Apple store.

Reservations are required to attend, you can find more information here.

You can find more information on the Easter Bunny at the Walden Galleria here.