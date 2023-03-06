Watch Now
Easter Bunny returning to Walden Galleria beginning Friday

Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 06, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first day of spring is exactly two weeks away, which means the Easter Bunny is due to make his return this season.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Walden Galleria beginning Friday, March 10, during the following hours:

  • Mondays - Saturdays
    • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sundays
    • 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Pet Photo Nights, Mondays and Tuesdays from March 13 to April 4
    • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bunny Cares Sensory Friendly Visitation, Sunday, March 26
    • 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Easter Bunny will be available from March 10 through April 8. You can visit the Easter Bunny on the lower level of the mall near the Apple Store.

Visitation hours for the Easter Bunny will be extended from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the final nine days, from March 31 to April 8.

You can reserve an appointment for photos, by visiting this site.

