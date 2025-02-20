Wakanda Alignment Day inspires youth through Black superhero comics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Delavan-Grider Community Center hosted "Wakanda Alignment Day" on Wednesday to inspire youth by showcasing Black superhero comics and memorabilia.

The event, organized by Anthony Pierce and Hidden Village, featured a collection of comics, action figures, and books focused on Black superheroes. The showcase aimed to empower young attendees by providing representation and encouraging them to explore their own stories.

"I've been collecting them for years," said Pierce. "I think that when they see representation in a comic, that is going to make them want to capture their own story."

Among the attendees was 12-year-old Asheem Ali, who expressed his appreciation for the depth of stories in comics compared to movies.

Five-year-old Noelle Coleman also enjoyed the event and shared her admiration for her mother, whom she considers her number one superhero because "she's so sweet and so kind to me."

Organizers hope that events like Wakanda Alignment Day will inspire youth to seek out stories they can relate to and encourage them to create their narratives.

"I want them to want more," Pierce said, highlighting the event's goal of fostering inspiration and creativity.

Pierce and Hidden Village hope this was the first of a series of events to be held at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, for more information you can visit www.wearehiddenvillage.com

