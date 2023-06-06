Waitress getting ready to retire with 45 years on the job at Hoak's Restaurant

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was her first job out of high school and Jackie Caboot has been at it ever since.

After 45 years as a waitress at Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, Jackie is planning to retire.

Jackie says that being a waitress takes special qualities: "I think you have to be a people person. I think you need to have some rapport with your customers."

She has had many memorable experiences in her decades of taking care of customers and says "Lately I've been saying I should have written a book."

Jackie remembers the first customer she waited on forty-five years ago. "My very first table I remember distinctly. She asked for a cup of coffee-hands were flying in the air and coffee went all over."

She says there's something else that a good waitress needs, "Sneakers. Good sneakers. I go through two pair a year"

Jackie Caboot says her fondest memories are of her customers. This month is her 45th anniversary at Hoak's, and she plans to call it quits sometime in the fall.

Hoaks Lakeshore Restaurant is located at 4100 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075

