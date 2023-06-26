Vying for Masten District Common Council seat

BUFFALO, NY (WKBWA) — “It's your voice, your vote” as Tuesday marks Primary Day 2023 across New York State.

In Buffalo, one race getting attention is for the Masten District Common Council seat, with two well-known women vying to become the next leader. Current council member Ulysees Wingo is not seeking re-election.

Your voice, your vote @WKBW: Democrats Zeneta Everhart & India Walton are opponents in Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for the Masten District Common Council: “Make sure we're improving the quality of life,” stated Walton. “It really is quality of life issues,” noted Everhart. pic.twitter.com/7rqrLCbARO — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) June 26, 2023

Zeneta Everhart and India Walton are facing off in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary. Everhart is endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Party.

"I am excited and exhausted. I’m just ‘gonna be honest,” declared Everhart.

“I’m feeling good. I'm feeling positive. Our response on doors is positive,” Walton described.

Democrats Walton and Everhart are both community activists and say they want to bring wholesale changes to the Masten District

WKBW Masten District, Buffalo, NY.

Quality of Life

“And make sure we're improving the quality of life, addressing food insecurity, addressing housing insecurity and unsafe housing,” remarked Walton. “I’m going to be the watchdog in Masten District that make sure the resources get to the ground level.”

“It really is quality of life issues. People want their sidewalks fix. People want their streets paved, right? They want a beautiful community, and they don't have that right now,” reflected Everhart. "Our community literally looks like there's a fracture in government. and the streets literally look like that."

About the candidates

WKBW Zeneta Everhart, democratic candidate.

Everhart has had a big presence in the Masten District since last year's mass shooting at tops on Jefferson Avenue. Her son Zaire Goodman survived the racist attack. She also serves as the diversity and inclusion director for State Senator Tim Kennedy and says she knows exactly what east Buffalo residents need.

WKBW India Walton, democratic candidate.

Walton gained her fame when she defeated Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the 2021 Democratic Primary with her progressive campaign, then lost to Brown's ‘write-in’ campaign in the general election. But Walton has been a housing advocate for years.

Housing

WKBW Homes in Masten District.

“It is housing. People are having a tough time with housing, and not just finding housing, they're dealing with their homes falling apart, and no resources to help,” explained Everhart. “I think that the resources are available, but I think that people aren't thinking creatively about how to use those resources to fix the community.”

“Folks want resources, especially homeowners. Masten District has a huge gap in black home ownership. They're long-time renters who want to become homeowners. There are current homeowners who need resources to fix roofs. Bring their homes up to code and there is also an issue with absentee landlords.” noted Walton.

Final day before Primary

WKBW India Walton appearing at at Working Families Party rally Monday.

On the final day before Primary Walton appeared Monday in Niagara Square at a final ‘get-out-the-vote’ rally with the working families party, but she's no longer promoting her democratic socialist agenda.

“I'm the same India -- a little better,” replied Walton.

Everhart worked out of her campaign headquarters on Fillmore Avenue in the Masten District with her staffers. Everhart says she thinks the city government is failing to collaborate.

WKBW Zeneta Everhart with staffers at her headquarters Monday.

“I want to come in and make sure that everyone is playing nicely in the sandbox,” Everhart responded.

There is a third candidate who wants the seat — Murray Holman with Stop the Violence and Peacemakers, but he won't be on the Tuesday ballot, instead he will appear on the conservative line in the November election.



