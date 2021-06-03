"Vullo Boys" event raises big money for Roswell Park Cancer Institute

CLARENCE CENTER, NY (WKBW-TV} — Charlie and Preston Vullo may be little boys but their annual fund raiser is making big money for Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The "Vullo Boys Walk For A Cure and Bake Sale" was started in 2019 by the boy's parents Beth and Tom.

Beth says "We started it because we wanted our boys to learn that they can work together to accomplish something beautiful and work to make a difference."

The first year they planned to raise five hundred dollars but brought in seven thousand. Last year, even with COVID, the event raised thirteen thousand dollars. This year's event is June 13th and they have already received ten thousand dollars in donations.

Charlie is nine and Preston is six. It's their job to write thank you notes and help out other ways. Charlie says "It's fun anyway-cause I get my friends to come over..and there's a bounce house...and this year we're going to have a Ted's food truck."

Beth says another reason they have committed to this event is because her grandmother is a cancer survivor. You can make donations through their GO Fund Me account and there is more information on their Facebook event page.

