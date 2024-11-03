Watch Now
'Vote like your future depends on it': Democrats and Republicans host Get Out the Vote rallies

Neighbors are still flocking to the polls before early voting ends on November 3 and both sides of the aisle are rallying in the final days.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors are still flocking to the polls before early voting ends on November 3 and both sides of the aisle are rallying in the final days.

15,741 ballots were cast in Erie County on the eighth day of early voting for a total of 133,479. As of Thursday, a total 22,882 ballots were cast early in Niagara County.

Democrats

Democrats working the phones to encourage neighbors to vote
Erie County Democrats hosted a rally Saturday morning on Seneca Street. They then spent the day at the phone banks, urging neighbors to get to the polls.

"There was a tremendous amount of energy in our office, that's what we hope is going to get us over the finish line," said Jeremy Zellner, Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman. "We always have a strong ground game and it's really critical that people join us between now and Tuesday."

They then left for Erie, PA, to canvass in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republicans

Republicans posing for a photo at Get Out the Vote rally in Niagara County
In Niagara County, several elected officials called on neighbors to have their voices heard, including Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, GOP Chairman Rich Andres, Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, and Assembly Candidate Paul Bologna.

"Tuesday, we're gonna be there to elect Donald Trump our president," said Senator Ortt. "You have to get out and vote like your country depends on it because it does...if you've already voted, God bless you and thank you for that."

For more information on voting, click here.

