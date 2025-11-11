Voices of our Veterans: Women Warriors of WNY, the stories behind Honor Flight's first all-female mission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Voices of our Veterans: Women Warriors of WNY airs on 7 ABC at 7 p.m. on November 11 with an encore presentation at 5:30 p.m. on November 14.

7 News' Taylor Epps and Pheben Kassahun had the honor of traveling with 35 veterans from Western New York to our nation's capital with Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight in October.

It was a historic trip as it was Honor Flight's first-ever all-female mission. During the special, you'll hear the stories behind the mission.

Before the trip, we spoke to U.S. Army Reserve veteran Rose Ann Nowadly Pagan, who said she cried when she first received the call to join the mission to Washington, D.C.

"To be a part of that and to be honored is just so overwhelming," she said.

Nowadly Pagan proudly served as company commander of the 277th Quartermaster in Niagara Falls. She said the trip would allow her to connect with other veterans while visiting the service memorials.

You can watch our previous report below and read more here.