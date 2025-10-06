WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Army Reserve veteran Rose Ann Nowadly Pagan cried when she first received the call to join Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight's first all-female mission to Washington, D.C.

"When I first got the call, I cried for two days," Nowadly Pagan said.

The emotional roller coaster continues as the Buffalo native prepares for the historic trip to tour service memorials in the nation's capital.

"To be a part of that and to be honored is just so overwhelming," she said.

Nowadly Pagan proudly served as company commander of the 277th Quartermaster in Niagara Falls. She said this trip will allow her to connect with other veterans while visiting the service memorials.

"Just to see that females are recognized...we were in the service...we are in the service today...we are soldiers," Nowadly Pagan said.

Donna Quigley is coordinating the all-female flight and said the trip is moving forward despite the government shutdown. She is closely monitoring what facilities are open and closed in Washington, D.C.

WATCH: Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight's first all-female mission proceeds despite government shutdown

"We're full speed ahead," Quigley said. "Generally, we are seeing that the open-air monuments and memorials are open. There might be some limitations with restrooms and parking, but that's easily navigated."

Since the shutdown, some national parks and sites have been impacted. However, Quigley said Honor Flight's reservations for the service memorials have been in place for months, and she believes they will be accommodated.

"If we need to shift a memorial or add something else, or maybe even do a driving tour of Washington, that's all been considered. But the trip is definitely still on," Quigley said.

Nowadly Pagan said she can't wait for the trip and as a veteran, she's ready for anything.

"When you are in the military, you can expect a lot of different things," she said.