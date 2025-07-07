Watch 'Voices of Our Veterans: Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight's 20th Mission'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — In mid-June, photojournalist J Vorreuter and I joined Buffalo Niagara Flight on its 20th mission with 34 local veterans.

We left on the morning of June 13 and came back to Buffalo the following night. Our trip had some detours during what was a busy weekend in the nation's capital for the Army's 250th Birthday parade. It was truly the trip of a lifetime!

It was an emotional weekend full of surprises, reflection, remembrance, and well-deserved gratitude for our veterans - many of whom never received a warm welcome home decades ago.

WKBW Michael Schwartz and Steven Zatlukal at the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C.

The best part of the trip for me was getting to personally connect with all 34 veterans, experience historical monuments with them, and listen to their personal stories from when they served.

World War II



Warren Richard, Army Paratrooper Veteran, from Grand Island

Korean War



Rev. Ralph Gardner, Navy Veteran

Steve Zatlukal, Army Veteran

Bob Rook, Navy Veteran

Leo Wroblewski, Army Veteran

Vietnam War



Bob Berger, Navy Veteran

Dave Chmielewski, Army Veteran

George Enzinna, Navy Veteran

Tom Hayes, Purple Heart Army Veteran

Dave King, Navy Veteran

Bob Kunkel Jr., Purple Heart Army Veteran

Wil Lamarre, Air Force Veteran

Dick McElroy, Navy Veteran

Michael McKendry, Army Veteran

Frank Novara, Marine Veteran (Cold War/Veitnam)

Jimmy Spence, Purple Heart Army Veteran

Tom Taylor, Army Veteran

Mike Wagner, Marine Veteran

Bill Wheeler, Army Veteran

Walt Winiarczyk, Navy Veteran

Don Armstrong, Army Veteran

Danny Barlette Sr., Army Veteran

Paul Biellak, Purple Heart Army Veteran

Talis Bogis, Air Force Vetern (Cuban Missile Crisis)

Gregory Brehm, Navy Veteran

Mike "Goose" Gusek, Air Force Veteran

Merritt Hanks, Navy Veteran

Steve Harvey, Air Force Veteran

Ed Kirchhoff, Army National Guard & Air Force Veteran

Kenny McKervey, Navy Seabee Marines, Army Reserves and Air Force Veteran

John Stanek, Navy Veteran

Paul Thines, Coast Guard Veteran

Cold War

