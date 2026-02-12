Visit Buffalo prepares to host March Madness as economic impact expected to hit $8M

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is gearing up to welcome March Madness back to the Queen City for the eighth time, with the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament's first and second rounds set to tip off at KeyBank Center on March 19 and 21.

Tourism and hospitality experts are already working to ensure the region showcases its best as more than 19,000 visitors are expected to visit Buffalo, bringing an estimated $8 million economic impact to the area.

"This is just a great opportunity to showcase Buffalo," said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo, the destination marketing organization for Buffalo and Erie County.

On Thursday, Visit Buffalo held a seminar to prepare the hospitality community for the influx of basketball fans.

"Getting our industry prepared, getting our businesses, the restaurants, the breweries, attractions in the know of what's going to be happening during the week of the tournament and what they can expect," Kaler said.

Local businesses and restaurants say they're ready for fans before and after games, as well as the day between tournament rounds.

"I think we have a unique opportunity to showcase to the world and everyone coming into town what we can do as a company, beer, food and event-wise," said Connor Bradbury, director of operations at Resurgence Brewing Company.

Pearl Street Companies is preparing special offerings for the tournament crowds.

"We do an all-you-can-eat buffet. That's a really good way to get people in and out on the top two floors," said Josh Ketry, COO of Pearl Street Companies. "All the Buffalo staples like beef on weck, pizza, wings, like the best things that represent Buffalo."

While Buffalo currently faces some hotel inventory challenges with the Buffalo Grand being offline, Kaler said the region has ample capacity to accommodate teams and fans.

The successful hosting of March Madness could be critical for securing other NCAA Tournament bids, making first impressions important.

"Those first impressions are really important," said Bill Maher, director of athletics at Canisius University. "That allows us to be able to be successful not only in how the community supports the event from a ticket-buying standpoint, but how we rally to make sure that everyone who comes here has a great experience."

Community members who are interested in volunteering for the upcoming NCAA Tournament can find more information at visitbuffalo.com.