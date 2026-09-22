Visit Buffalo launches billboard campaign sending message of goodwill to Canadian neighbors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Visit Buffalo has launched a billboard campaign sending a message of goodwill to Canadian neighbors amid strained U.S.-Canada relations.

The billboards, positioned along Southern Ontario highways and the Peace Bridge, read "O Canada, We're Still Singing It, Love Buffalo." The campaign references the Canadian national anthem being sung at the new Highmark Stadium ahead of the Bills-Lions matchup last Thursday — something traditionally done ahead of Buffalo Sabres games alongside "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Visit Buffalo President and CEO Patrick Kaler said the message of the campaign is clear despite the current political climate.

"It's really just extending that olive branch to our friends because of the overall rhetoric that's coming out of Washington, D.C., and that's really important to us because Canada has always been a great market for visitation into our community, especially for day trips, but this message isn't about being transactional. This is just saying, Canadians, we're ready whenever you're ready to come across the border again," Kaler said.

Kaler said Canadian border crossings are slowly recovering, up 3% this year after a sharp drop in 2025. The billboards will run for about a month.