Viral TikTok shows Orchard Park resident trying to remove snow from top of car

After a lake effect snowstorm dumped nearly 7 feet of snow over the region just two weeks, many Western New Yorkers probably exhibited bizarre methods of trying to remove the heavy snow from the tops of their cars.

One Orchard Park resident tried unconventionally to remove a giant block of snow from her car - with the efforts all captured on a now-viral TikTok video.

In the TikTok video, Samantha Paige Andres drives her car forward and then reverses - before the block of snow cleanly breaks in two, and one-half falls onto the ground.

In the background of the video, which has received over 4 million views and 769,000 likes, viewers can hear commentary from Andres' mother.

"Oh my God I got it on tape. I'm sending it to Channel 7," Andres mother exclaims when the mound of snow surprisingly falls from the top of the car.

You can watch the TikTok video, here.