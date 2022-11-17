Long duration lake effect snow event ahead for Western NY

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties from Thursday evening through 1pm Sunday. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1 to 4 feet, or more, of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie County through 1am Saturday for heavy lake effect snow with 1 to 3 feet expected.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Niagara County 7pm Friday through 7am Sunday for heavy lake effect snow with 6-16" expected.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Wyoming counties through 10pm Today for 7-14"+ of snow in persistent bands.

Winter Weather Advisory for Orleans County from 7pm Friday through 7am Sunday. Several inches of snow expected with highest amounts over southwestern portions of the county.

Lake effect snow will be south of Buffalo into Thursday for the S. Tier with several inches of accumulation possible before the winds turn more southwesterly and send lake effect snow into Erie County. Expect a bit of a lull into the afternoon regarding lake effect snow as the winds shift. By Thursday evening lake snow will be near metro Buffalo and possibly the immediate southtowns. Attention then turns to early Friday through Sunday where heavy lake effect snow will impact Buffalo.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Snow south, mid 30s.

EVENING: Snow in metro Buffalo. 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Heavy lake effect snow, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Heavy lake effect snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Heavy snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow moving north, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.