FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Village of Fredonia voted to approve a 5.8% property tax hike.

Earlier this month, we told you how the mayor's original budget included a 19% property tax hike. Mayor Michael Ferguson told us that was a base percentage, if all city requests were approved. Board members worked to drop it to the 5.8% it is now.

The increased taxes would support first responders, upgrade the more than 100-year-old water treatment facility, and adjust to higher prices from inflation.