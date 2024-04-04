‘19 percent was never going to happen': Village of Fredonia clarifies how much taxes will increase

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Tax increases are coming to the Village of Fredonia, but Mayor Michael Ferguson assures residents those tax hikes won’t be as much as the initial 19% increase that was presented.

Ann has lived here in the Village of Fredonia for 20 years, and when she first heard about the possibility of a 19% tax hike, she couldn’t believe it.

“19%, oh that’s crazy,” Ann said. “I think there’s a way they can cut the budget without raising taxes that much.”

WKBW After 20 years of living in the village, Ann can't remember another time a tax hike this high was ever even spoken about.

Business owners like Patty Valentine worry that raising taxes by that much would take spending money away from her customers.

Customers that she’s depending on after recently renovating her 18-year-old restaurant Woodland Brews Café.

“I worry there’s going to be less money for people and residents of the village to come out and support local businesses,” Patty said.

WKBW Patty Valentine's cafe had been Harry Potter themed prior to the renovations she completed.

However, Mayor Ferguson and Village Trustee Jon Espersen say not so fast.

“When you first match those wish lists [from department heads] to what the budget currently is and what it’s projected to be, technically we’re at 19% for a tax increase,” Ferguson said.

The two tell 7 News that they need to clear up the confusion about this tax hike.

WKBW Mayor Michael Ferguson spoke to 7 News about what a more realistic expectation for those tax hikes would be.

“As far as I’m concerned, I only have one vote, but 19% was never going to happen,” Ferguson said. “It’s merely a starting point.”

“Between 9-10% is something that will be acceptable,” Ferguson said.

Both tell 7 News that the 19% increase was never proposed.

It was just the starting point if they approved all requests from city departments, but Mayor Ferguson shared that several things have already been cut.

“[There's] almost half a million dollars that we’ve taken off of that already.”

The mayor is confident that a tax increase is coming to the Village of Fredonia, but he hopes to cut that initial 19% presentation in half.

“We need to change the way we’re doing business, as most communities do,” Ferguson said. “Yes, this is going to hurt a little bit, but hopefully we can soften the blow before we present the final budget.”

Ferguson says the increased taxes will support first responders, upgrade the over 100-year-old water treatment facility and adjust to higher prices from inflation.

WKBW In November, 7 News reporter Taylor Epps reported the water system hasn't seen major upgrades since 1929.

“Our costs have risen exponentially, but we have not raised our taxes to meet those costs,” Ferguson said.

Discussions on the budget will continue, the next board meeting will take place April 15.