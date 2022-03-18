Victims of double homicide on Alexander dairy farm identified by Genesee County Sheriff's Office

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WKBW) — One week after its investigation began, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office has identified two men killed on a dairy farm in Alexander on March 11.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Elibander Morales and 29-year-old Marceleno Gomez Hernandez.

The men were found dead late Friday night at Blumer Dairy on Alexander Road in the Town of Alexander. A small fire had been started inside. The county coroner's office determined both Morales and Hernandez died from knife wounds.

The following day, deputies arrested Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion. Both men are charged with two counts each of second degree murder.

The sheriff's office says its investigation into the double homicide is ongoing.