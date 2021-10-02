Victim of deadly house explosion in Allegany County identified

ALMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police have identified the victim of a deadly house explosion in Allegany County on Saturday.

The body of Dan Michael Church, 71, was found at the residence on County Route 18 in the Town of Alma. His remains were identified by the medical examiner's office.

Troopers say Church lived at the house, which was completely destroyed in the explosion around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing. In an update released Tuesday morning, New York State Police said the explosion may have been caused by a natural gas leak in a crawl space inside the home.

