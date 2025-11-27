Veterans and first responders receive Thanksgiving meals at annual giveaway

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, dozens of cars stretched through an Amherst parking lot as veterans, active military members and first responders arrived for the turkey dinner giveaway.

This year marks six years of making sure that those who have served don't go without a holiday meal. Many recipients say they return year after year because of the warmth and sense of community the giveaway provides.

"I will enjoy it," one veteran said. "I've been here a couple of years in a row now, and it's always been a really nice dinner."

Organizer Mark Dominguez said the giveaway has grown each year as more people learn about the support it provides.

"This means the world to us," he said. "A lot of people who don't have big families, this is their actual Thanksgiving meal, or else they wouldn't have had one."

Dominguez said the mission is simple: to give back to those who spent their lives helping others.

"It's everybody who serves and protects us, keeps us safe. We just want to give back," he said.

For many who lined up on Wednesday morning, the meal is more than just food; it's a reminder that their service is seen, valued and appreciated.

One veteran summed it up simply: "I really enjoyed serving my country."