Veteran law enforcer Kim Beaty named chief of University police at UB

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kim Beaty, whose career in law enforcement spans more than 30 years in the public and private sectors of Western New York, is now an employee of the state of New York.

Beaty has been named chief of University Police at the University at Buffalo. She will step into the role on November 16.

Her hiring follows a national search for a candidate to succeed Chris Bartolomei, who retired as chief in August.

Beaty most recently served as the director of public safety for her alma mater, Canisius University, a position she held since 2018. Prior to that, she served in the Buffalo Police Department for more than 30 years, rising to the rank of deputy police commissioner.

She was the Democratic nominee for Erie County Sheriff in 2001, losing to Republican John Garcia.

"The breadth and depth of her experience as a leader in the law enforcement profession, her connections with other area law enforcement partners, and her focus on engagement and education are qualities that will greatly benefit the UB community and UPD," Laura Hubbard, UB vice president for finance and administration said in a release.