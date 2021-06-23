Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kimberly Beaty unofficially wins Democratic nomination for Erie County Sheriff

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Kim Beaty
Kim Beaty
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 23:28:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canisius College Director of Public Safety Kimberly Beaty has unofficially won the Democratic nomination for Erie County Sheriff.

Beaty unofficially defeated Myles Carter and Brian Gould to win the Democratic nomination for Erie County Sheriff in an effort to replace Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard in November.

Beaty spent 34 years within the Buffalo Police Department before becoming the Director of Public Safety at Canisius College.

If elected in November, Beaty would become the first Black sheriff for Erie County.

Beaty unofficially faces Republican John Garcia in the general election on November 2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong