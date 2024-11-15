Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

USS Little Rock shines bright again: Restoration efforts illuminate Buffalo's historic naval vessels

National Gird employees restore the mediterranean lights on the 610-foot vessel, furthering preservation efforts and making the historic landmark visible for miles along the Buffalo waterfront.
Another restoration effort at the Naval Park with the light repair on the USS Little Rock.
Posted

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— The USS Little Rock, a 610 foot vessel docked at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, is shining once again. The mediterranean lights that illuminate the ship were restored by National Grid during their day of service on Sept. 11 of this year.

"The Day of Service created an opportunity for us to come out full force and really make that positive impact here on these ships, which are a link to our history as well," said David Bertola, a National Grid spokesperson.

The lighting had not been working on the ship for nearly 15 years and now that it is repaired the lights stretch the entire length of the vessel illuminating it for miles.

"To have this project come to life again, and have a corporate partner like National Grid, who wanted to restore them, was a huge step for us and making sure that this ship could restore the beacon that she has been for our buffalo Harbor," said Paul Marzello, the Naval Park's president and CEO.

This is all a part of a larger restoration effort to preserve the historic World War II vessels and Buffalo's naval history for years to come.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!