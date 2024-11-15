USS Little Rock shines bright again: Restoration efforts illuminate Buffalo's historic naval vessels

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— The USS Little Rock, a 610 foot vessel docked at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, is shining once again. The mediterranean lights that illuminate the ship were restored by National Grid during their day of service on Sept. 11 of this year.

"The Day of Service created an opportunity for us to come out full force and really make that positive impact here on these ships, which are a link to our history as well," said David Bertola, a National Grid spokesperson.

The lighting had not been working on the ship for nearly 15 years and now that it is repaired the lights stretch the entire length of the vessel illuminating it for miles.

"To have this project come to life again, and have a corporate partner like National Grid, who wanted to restore them, was a huge step for us and making sure that this ship could restore the beacon that she has been for our buffalo Harbor," said Paul Marzello, the Naval Park's president and CEO.

This is all a part of a larger restoration effort to preserve the historic World War II vessels and Buffalo's naval history for years to come.

