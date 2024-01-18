USPS: Initial review of facility on William Street in Buffalo supports keeping it open and modernizing it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Postal Service announced that as part of a $40 billion investment strategy to "upgrade and improve the Postal processing, transportation, and delivery networks," it is conducting an evaluation of operations and potential future uses of its Buffalo Processing & Distribution Center on William Street.

According to USPS, the evaluation is the first step in the Postal Service review and investment process of the facility.

USPS said that the initial results of the facility review support keeping the William Street facility open and modernizing it as a Local Processing Center (LPC).

"The Buffalo LPC will be a critical node to the unified movement of mail and packages across the regional processing and transportation ecosystem. The facility will offer expanded and streamlined package processing capabilities in the local market and new workplace amenities for USPS employees," a release says.

In addition, USPS said the business case supports transferring some mail processing operations to the Rochester P&DC.

"This would mean a significant percentage of the mail collected locally will travel across the wider USPS transportation and processing network over significant distances to reach their final destinations in a more efficient manner," a release says.

This is a story that 7 News brought you earlier this month when Rep. Brian Higgins issued the following statement regarding the Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR):

“Make no mistake, moving operations from Buffalo to Rochester will result in delayed mail, job cuts, and diminished services. That means late packages, prescriptions, and checks for Western New York businesses and residents. The United States Postal Service is trying to sneak this by Buffalo. We will fight to preserve operations and services at the William Street mail processing facility and we need the community to join us.” - Rep Higgins

In 2011, USPS included the facility on a list of closures and Higgins fought against the closure. In May 2012 the Postmaster announced the facility would remain open.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is also calling on USPS to provide answers on "the potential impact of such a move to Buffalo’s mail service, postal workers, businesses, and community."

“Let me be perfectly clear: any plans to alter operations at Buffalo’s William Street Postal Facility that would undermine local mail service or create undue hardship on our dedicated postal workers should immediately be stamped ‘return to sender.’ We need full transparency from the USPS — ASAP — about any new proposals to alter mail operations so all stakeholders can assess their potential impacts. Western New Yorkers rely on the mail for daily life, whether it be for packages, letters, checks, prescription medications, or communications with loved ones, and the public and our local postal union workers deserve and need full transparency from USPS. Given what we have seen in the past as a result of USPS’s proposal to consolidate processing facilities, including previous plans to close this facility in 2011, which I helped stop, there is good reason for serious concern this could negatively impact mail service for Western NY. So, Attn. USPS, because this is addressed to you – community service, community input, and the needs of our workers and the top tier mail service in Western NY need to come first, no excuses.” - Sen. Schumer

USPS will hold a public meeting on January 31 at 3 p.m. at the Creekside Banquet Facility located at 2669 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

According to USPS, it will "share the initial results of the study and allow members of the community to provide additional oral feedback and perspectives on the Initial Findings of the Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR)." A summary of the MPFR will be posted on about.usps.com at least one week before the public input meeting.

You can submit written comments at the following link through February 15.

USPS said the public's input will be considered before a final decision.