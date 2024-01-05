'USPS is trying to sneak this by Buffalo': Concerns over future of USPS facility on William Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Postal Service Buffalo Processing & Distribution Center on William Street is among more than two dozen processing sites across the U.S. that will have a Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR) conducted.

According to a notice of intent, the MPFR is part of the USPS' "10-year strategic Delivering for America plan to modernize the nation’s aging postal network."

"The MPFR will assess how this facility can best support the Postal Service’s service and operational goals and provide a platform to launch new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future. The Postal Service will also evaluate if efficiency could be increased by transferring some mail processing operations currently performed at the Buffalo P&DC to the Rochester P&DC.," the notice of intent says.

USPS said public input will be considered and members of the community may submit comments online here.

"If the facility review supports the business case for change to the facility’s processing operations, Postal Service representatives will hold a public meeting to allow members of the local community to provide additional feedback," the notice of intent says.

7 News received the following statement from Rep. Brian Higgins regarding the MPFR:

“Make no mistake, moving operations from Buffalo to Rochester will result in delayed mail, job cuts, and diminished services. That means late packages, prescriptions, and checks for Western New York businesses and residents. The United States Postal Service is trying to sneak this by Buffalo. We will fight to preserve operations and services at the William Street mail processing facility and we need the community to join us.” - Rep. Higgins

In 2011, USPS included the facility on a list of closures and Higgins fought against the closure. In May 2012 the Postmaster announced the facility would remain open.

You can find frequently asked questions about MPFR's here.