Using sounds to relax, meditate and unplug at Ambient Sound Healing in Clarence

"It is something that is slowly becoming more mainstream."
Rachel became a sound therapist and opened her studio called Ambient Sound Therapy in Clarence last September.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Feb 28, 2023
CLARENCE, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Rachel Stevens was dealing with her anxiety she discovered sound therapy. She says "It wasn't until I got my first singing bowl and learned how to play it that I was finally able to silence my mind."

Rachel became a sound therapist and opened her studio call Ambient Sound Therapy in Clarence last September. She says "Some are looking for a nice space to meditate, to clear their mind, and other clients may be looking for more of a pain relief approach."

Rachel offers single, dual and group sessions. Generally a client can lay on the sound table which vibrates while Rachel plays a variety of soothing sound makers.

According to Rachel "We know that sound can have a profound effect on a person's mood, that's exactly why when we might be having a bad day we turn on the radio, that one song comes on and suddenly we find ourselves a little more uplifted."

Lynn Ferguson deals with chronic pain from a motorcycle accident. She says after her session, "Three quarters of the way through I realized I hadn't thought about all the things I had to do today. I was so in the moment, I'm never in the moment. I felt a lot less pain."

AMBIENT SOUND HEALING is at 10255 Main Street #14 , Clarence, NY You can get more info at their website or on their Facebook Page.

