Update your windows, garage and front door for more money selling your house

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The housing market across the country -- and right here in Western New York -- is still hot for those looking to sell. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, there are some ways to boost the value of your home and how much you're getting.

One expert tells us, it all comes down to renovations and curb appeal.

She says sellers should focus on the outside of the house. First work on your garage door, the front door and windows. these are the first things anyone sees. While that doesn't exactly come cheap right now, she says it's still worth it.

"I think now is a great time to update even though materials and labor are more expensive. The market is so hot so this is a situation for a homeowner ready to sell updating will decrease your days on the market, it will also give you an edge and make sure you get the best price," said Nicolle Picray from the Pella Corporation.

Picray also said, renovating the outside of your home could give you up to a 70% return on your investment.