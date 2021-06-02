Update: West Valley family's stolen goats found after anonymous tip

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Valley family's beloved pet goats are back home safe after they were stolen sometime in the late hours of Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Julie Wolniewicz tells 7 Eyewitness News reporter Olivia Proia her family received an anonymous tip after her story aired on 7 Eyewitness News. That tip led police to the goats today, and they were returned to the Wolniewicz family's home. Wolniewicz says the goats are "safe and sound."

The family initially thought the goats had escaped their electric fence, and they'd be found nearby. However, after finding tire marks and untied electrical wires from the fence, Wolniewicz knew they were taken.

The goats, a mother and twin three-month-old babies, are named Maple, Mickey and Minnie. They are beloved pets of Julie Wolniewicz's twin daughters.

The family had offered a $300 reward for their safe return. It's unclear if the tipster will receive a reward for the information they provided, because they chose to remain anonymous.