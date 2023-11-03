‘Unreliable’: Buffalo resident highlights concerns on NFTA transportation system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “Unreliable."

That's the word Linda Williams of Buffalo used to describe the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's buses in the city just one day after the NFTA rolled out its new MetGO app. The app changes how riders pay their fares.

Williams is retired and walks with a cane. She told 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she worries that other people like her are being overlooked by the changes

"There have been days of me going to my doctor's appointment and the 146 bus never showed up,” Williams said. “I have this app for alerts but obviously the system wasn’t working that day so I got the alert two hours later saying this inbound and outbound bus isn’t moving today.”

Williams said she also saw those with a language barrier facing some challenges.

“I saw the front face on the bus just last week on how this older gentleman was talking to the bus driver and her response to his questions was less than professional,” she says.

The NFTA rider worries about the colder weather approaching and what she said is a lack of communication between the NFTA and its riders.

“You might be at the bus stop and it’s below 32-degree weather,” she said. “And if you have a bus driver that I feel like it was from hell that day saying I’m not letting no one on they should’ve known. That bus driver I hope nobody has to endure her.”

Williams also voiced her concerns about the NFTA’s new payment system, MetGO.

“Just from what I’ve seen there are people that people don’t know the technology or don’t want to load money into a card,” she said.

A spokesperson for the NFTA said there are some misconceptions about MetGO.

“So if you go on the bus you just want to pay with cash you are one hundred percent able to do that,” said Kelly Khatib, communications manager for the NFTA. “If you decide you want to go take the train, one single ticket go back and forth, you still have the option to do that.”

She went on to explain that the NFTA is working with some agencies to meet the needs of those with language barriers.

“We’re currently working with the International Institute so that we can help get some pamphlets out that are in different languages so we can hit that language barrier,” Khatib said.

Khatib also said they’re working with Buffalo Common Council to prepare for the possible snow storms.

“Giving out flashlights so that if you’re outside you can put that light up and won’t get passed by the bus driver,” she says.

The NFTA even has ambassadors placed in all train stations to help direct people with the new system that’s in place.

But Williams feels these workers should also be placed in buses to bridge the communication gap.

“I think that if they have some ambassadors on the bus letting people know or been training the bus drivers to educate people and not offend them,” she said.

Khatib responded to this concern.

“Everyone has bad days, right? But we are very very strongly have taken all of our drivers especially now we’ve trained them, talked with them,” she said.

Williams hopes the NFTA listens to the riders.

“Once you get that information implemented into this new project that you have maybe the transition could be a little smoother,” she said.

The NFTA says if you have any concerns or complaints, you can call customer service at 716-855-7211. Or you can click here for more information on the NFTA and customer service.

The NFTA is also looking to fill several positions. Click here to learn more and apply.

