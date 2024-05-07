University at Buffalo student arrested for making online threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A University at Buffalo student was arrested by campus police for making a threatening post on social media. According to a statement by the university, the threat was directed at people participating in an on-campus march organized by UB's Jewish Student Union.

The university says the 18-year-old student turned himself in after University Police identified him. He was charged with attempting to make a terrorist threat and attempting to make a threat of mass harm. He was released and issued an appearance ticket for Amherst Town Court.

UB Vice President for Student Life Brian Hamluk said in a statement, “The university will immediately respond whenever threatening, harassing or discriminatory acts are committed against a member of our community. UB states in the strongest possible manner that we condemn and stand firmly against antisemitism, Islamophobia and discrimination of any form.”

The threat comes after 15 people were arrested following a pro-Palestine protest at the university's North Campus on May 1. The university said the eight of those arrested were unaffiliated with the school.