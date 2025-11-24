BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo student accused of threatening to "shoot up the school" was in State Supreme Court Monday morning for the Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (TERPO) that was filed against him.

According to court documents, witnesses said they overheard the student say, "Shoot up the school tomorrow," and "Shoot them in the head, and the cops would get here five minutes too late," on Thursday.

WATCH: Police investigating after UB student allegedly made threat to 'shoot up the school'

The student is President of UB's Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), a conservative club. Authorities said the student recently faced criticism for supporting ICE on campus.

"These are allegations at this time," said defense attorney Daniel J. Henry Jr.

Due to WKBW policy, the student's name is being withheld since he has not been charged. We did ask Henry Jr. if his client said those words.

"We're in the process of investigating," replied Henry Jr. "It's a lot of hearsay. I can't comment on that as we haven't made it that far."

WATCH: University at Buffalo student accused of making threats to have guns seized until at least May

On Monday morning, Judge Emilio Colaiacovo extended the TERPO in State Supreme Court, meaning police will hold on to the nine legal guns seized from the student's Orchard Park home last week for at least six months.

Colaiacovo said the allegations are troubling but that YAF and the student's political beliefs are a "gratuitous inclusion."

"He's from a very good family, and is a very good person," said Henry Jr. "It's a surprise to everyone right now."

Monday's hearing was about the TERPO. If the student is charged, a separate proceeding will be held.

The witnesses have an order of protection, but Henry Jr. said his client does not know who they are.