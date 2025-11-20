Police investigating after University at Buffalo student allegedly made threat to 'shoot up the school'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway and multiple firearms were confiscated from an Orchard Park home after a University at Buffalo student allegedly made a threat to "shoot up the school."
7 News has obtained the application for a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (TERPO) against the student, a 21-year-old who is in a leadership position in the UB chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. In the TERPO, police said the student has an active pistol permit in Erie County and was recently associated with negative social media attention surrounding his support of ICE on campus.
According to the TERPO, on November 19 at Baldy Hall on the UB North Campus, two witnesses overheard a conversation while studying a few tables away. The student allegedly made threats to "shoot up the school tomorrow," and allegedly said he had a foldable AR in his bag with an extended magazine and "know[s] exactly how to shoot them, I'll shoot them in the foot and knee so they can't get away." The student also allegedly said he would "shoot them in the head, and the cops would get here 5 minutes too late."
In a statement, University at Buffalo Police said with the assistance of Orchard Park police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a home in Orchard Park early on November 20 related to an "on-campus investigation of an alleged threat made by a student Wednesday evening."
Police said they want to reassure the university community that there is no ongoing threat to students, faculty or staff at this time.
According to police, multiple firearms were confiscated, which will be held by law enforcement as a precaution while the investigation continues. Police said no charges have been filed, but precautions were taken to protect the campus community and police have increased patrols on campus.
“UB Police is taking this matter very seriously and is steadfastly committed to the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors at all times. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the campus community. As a result of the actions we have taken, UB Police do not believe there is a threat to the university community at this time.
UB Police would like to thank the students who reported their concern swiftly and responsibly, allowing investigators to take quick action with law enforcement partners to keep the UB community safe,” Beaty added. “Together, we maintain a secure and supportive environment for all by reporting suspicious activity. Remember, if you see something, say something.”