Police investigating after University at Buffalo student allegedly made threat to 'shoot up the school'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway and multiple firearms were confiscated from an Orchard Park home after a University at Buffalo student allegedly made a threat to "shoot up the school."

7 News has obtained the application for a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (TERPO) against the student, a 21-year-old who is in a leadership position in the UB chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. In the TERPO, police said the student has an active pistol permit in Erie County and was recently associated with negative social media attention surrounding his support of ICE on campus.

According to the TERPO, on November 19 at Baldy Hall on the UB North Campus, two witnesses overheard a conversation while studying a few tables away. The student allegedly made threats to "shoot up the school tomorrow," and allegedly said he had a foldable AR in his bag with an extended magazine and "know[s] exactly how to shoot them, I'll shoot them in the foot and knee so they can't get away." The student also allegedly said he would "shoot them in the head, and the cops would get here 5 minutes too late."

In a statement, University at Buffalo Police said with the assistance of Orchard Park police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a home in Orchard Park early on November 20 related to an "on-campus investigation of an alleged threat made by a student Wednesday evening."

Police said they want to reassure the university community that there is no ongoing threat to students, faculty or staff at this time.

According to police, multiple firearms were confiscated, which will be held by law enforcement as a precaution while the investigation continues. Police said no charges have been filed, but precautions were taken to protect the campus community and police have increased patrols on campus.