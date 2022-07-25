Watch Now
University at Buffalo campus dining job fair to be held Tuesday

University at Buffalo
Seth Wenig/AP
A sign is displayed at the University at Buffalo in Amherst, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
University at Buffalo
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo Campus Dining and Shops will host a job fair Tuesday.

The job fair with open interviews will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Walden Galleria on the lower level next to the Apple store.

A release says representatives are hoping to hire over 80 people to staff the new One World Café and other dining facilities.

"Restaurant management and all food service positions are available including assistant managers, supervisors, line cooks, catering staff, baristas, cashiers and dishwashers," the release says.

There will be representatives on hand to conduct one-on-one interviews and offer positions on the spot. If you are interested you are encouraged to complete an application online here prior to attending. You can also fill out an application at the job fair.

