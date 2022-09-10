"Unity Mural" plans are delayed after hundreds of dollars worth of lumber was stolen from the site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gary Heard is on a mission to bring beauty and hope to his Cold Springs neighborhood following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. He hopes to do this by creating a "Unity Mural" with the help of his community. Heard said he had flower pots and paint for the mural donated. He told 7 News he also had plans to build wooden benches so people could sit right in front of the mural.

"We could have did it, chopped the wood up, fixed it and built the benches right here as a community," said Heard. "So I brought, I had 84 Lumber bring it and donate it and drop the pile of wood off here."

Ty Davis, Co-manger at the 84 Lumber in Tonawanda, said they gave Heard pressure treated lumber which is ideal for the outdoors.

"Everything is normally 'snuff'," said Davis. "Everything can sit outside no problem with no regard for worrying about the elements."

And Heard said elements weren't the problem, stealing was.

"I pulled up Monday or Tuesday, the whole pile was gone," said Heard.

Davis told 7 News they donated 60 pieces of 2x4x10, 10 pieces of 2x2x8 and a box of screws. They said they dropped it off near the mural site which is where Heard said it was all stolen.

"I guess we didn't move fast enough," said Heard.

Heard told 7 News there was enough wood to build 10 benches. He said there is a large need for outdoor seating in Cold Springs.

"It's because they don't have nothing," said Heard. "They sitting on milk crates. If you look across the street right there, everybody sitting on milk crates."

Heard said he has lived in this community his entire life and knows first hand what his neighbors need. He said in Cold Springs everyone has each others back. He told 7 News "that's just what we do." He said this "Unity Mural" isn't about handouts. He said it's a chance to do something positive for themselves.

"If one person don't got it, somebody else is going to come through and make sure you do, " said Heard. "It's just what we do around here."

However, this gesture of kindness comes at a steep cost. Davis said the prices of all the wood they lost is around $850 dollars. But Heard said this project will see completion no matter what.

"We're still going to make it happen even if I have to pay out of pocket we're going to get them," said Heard. "So, it's not stopping nothing. But, if you got it bring it back. We'd appreciate that. If you did take it, bring it back.