Master sign painter David Jones is working on a "Unity Mural"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — David Jones, a master sign painter and well-known local artist has started work on a "Unity Mural" dedicated to the lives lost in the May 14th shooting at Tops on Jefferson. He says "I just want to make sure that this is a masterpiece for all of Buffalo to see."

The mural is the inspiration of of Gary Heard a longtime resident of the neighborhood who knew many of the victims. The project is intended to be a collaboration between several artists and the community. Gary says he hopes that he will have as many as ten artists take part in the project.

David Jones has been painting for about a week and says he will be here at least another two weeks. His artistry has been seen on the Anchor Bar, Louie's Hot Dog Stand and the Quaker Oats Man in Niagara Falls.

The mural is about 100 feet wide and twelve feet high on the side of a plaza facing the Jefferson Tops. This project is especially important to David Jones. He says "I think of the people that lost a mother, a grandmother or father. Family is the most important thing. That's why I'm here."

The project can use funding to help pay for the materials and the artists. Anyone interested in donating can make checks payable to The University District Community Development Association. 995 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215 Please include Landon Street Mural Project in the memo line.

