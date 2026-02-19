Union opposes Kaleida Health's plan to cut medical rehabilitation beds at Buffalo General

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A union representing area healthcare workers is voicing strong opposition to Kaleida Health's proposal to significantly reduce the Medical Rehabilitation Unit at Buffalo General Medical Center.

I attended a public meeting this morning at Buffalo General, where dozens of CWA Local 1168 members joined healthcare workers, patients and family members to voice their concerns with Kaleida Health.

The proposal calls for reducing beds in the MRU from 34 to 16, which the union says would eliminate more than 20 jobs and impact patient rehabilitation services, considered a critical pathway to home.

Cori Gambini, the president of CWA Local 1168, said the union opposes the reduction.

"There's just not enough medical rehab beds at ECMC, and the Catholics and now here," Gambini said. "Everybody's cutting those beds, right? The focus has lately been on acute care. So, we can save a life, and we'll take care of you, and they do a great job, we do a great job here doing that, but when it comes down to rehab, you're going to be on your own."

According to the CWA, the MRU currently serves an average of 26 to 29 patients per day. Reducing the unit would leave 8 to 11 patients per day without access to rehabilitation services.

"We have a bottleneck bed crunch here, there's no doubt about it. Our community is sick, experiencing a lot of acute medical issues," Gambini said. "We need the beds to take care of these patients, so I'm not challenging that, but we're sacrificing one group for another at this point."

In response to the concerns, Kaleida Health provided a detailed statement:

"As we have shared, Kaleida Health launched a $200 million strategic plan last year, designed to enhance patient care, strengthen the organization's long-term sustainability, and expand access to the care and services our community needs most.







As part of this ongoing strategic review, we are updating the Buffalo General Medical Center's Medical Rehabilitation Unit (MRU) closer to what the average census has been and is forecasted to be, reducing from 34 to 16 beds later this year, pending approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).







The remaining 18 beds from the MRU will be repurposed to expand much-needed inpatient capacity.







Patients who require MRU-level care beyond the remaining 16 beds have access to several other MRUs within the community, ensuring continuity of care.







We are committed to supporting our dedicated employees throughout this process. Human Resources is working closely with the 22 impacted employees (full time and part time) to connect them with other opportunities within Kaleida Health.







As always, Kaleida Health remains focused on providing the highest quality, patient-centered care that our community deserves." - Kaleida Health

The proposal is pending approval from New York State's Health Department.