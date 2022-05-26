Unexplained "orbs" appearing on security camera at KC's Fitness in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Kevin Cunningham was alerted by his security cameras that there was an intruder at his place of business, he was surprised at what the video revealed. He says "The video wasn't of a person, all I saw was these dancing orbs, all these orbs flying by."

The strange lights have appeared four times at KC'S Fitness in Orchard Park. Kevin had a digital expert from Yale check the video to rule out that it was dust particles. He says the expert told him it wasn't dust and added "He said I'm not telling you it's a ghost or supernatural, I just can't explain it."

Local ghost historian Mason Winfield can't explain the lights either, but he's not surprised that they are there. He says while we associate strange happenings with old castles and haunted houses "It's not uncommon for apparently industrial buildings to get perceived supernatural experiences."

Author, Algonquin healer and Elder Michael Bastine believes the orbs are "friendly spirits". Kevin says that the "spirits" or "Orbs" are welcome to stay. He says "It seems right that these orbs are here...it seems appropriate."

